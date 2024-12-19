The Governor’s Luncheon celebrates millions raised for youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crossroads of America Council of Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America, celebrated it’s name change of the organization and over $1 million raised to serve the youth of central Indiana with character development programs, camps, training and more to be announced.

The luncheon was hosted by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The luncheon also featured co-chairs by Dujuan McCoy of Circle City Broadcasting, Kathy Martin Harrison of Ed Martin Automotive Group, Dr. Latha Ramchand of IU Indianapolis and Vop Osili of Indianapolis City-County Council, who raised in total $1,117,938 to help offset the costs of providing the services for the youth.

“Adventure On” is perfect for the organization [luncheon theme] and for me as the soon-to-be former governor,” Holcomb said.

“As I look at the next generation of young men and women in this room, I know I’m not the only one facing change. Thankfully, this event serves as a reminder to these young people to embrace the challenges ahead in the true spirit of adventure.”

The Boy Scouts of America’s name change to Scouting America, which was announced earlier this year, will go into effect by Feb. 2025.