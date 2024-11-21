11-car train derails in Frankfort; no injuries reported

Officials in Clinton County say no one was injured when an 11-car train derailed early Thursday morning in Frankfort. (Provided photo/Clinton County EMA via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials in Clinton County say no one was injured when an 11-car train derailed early Thursday morning in Frankfort.

The train went off the tracks around 1 a.m. and the derailment blocked roads from Rossville Avenue to Jackson Street. By 6 a.m., all of the railroad crossings had reopened in the area except for the one at Rossville Avenue, the Frankfort Police Department said on Facebook.

Clinton County Emergency Management says the train’s cargo is not a danger to the public. One of the cars was hauling vegetable oil, but the oil did not spill.

Emergency management officials estimated cleanup could take 12 to 24 hours.

It’s not clear what caused the derailment or where the train was headed when it rain into problems.