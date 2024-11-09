USPS to host job fairs across Indiana

STATEWIDE (WISH) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is offering Hoosiers the opportunity to explore new career paths with a series of upcoming Job Fairs.

They will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at multiple locations across the state. These will be the final Job Fairs of 2024, providing in-person assistance to job seekers looking to apply for positions with the Postal Service.

The USPS is actively hiring for a variety of roles with pay rates reaching up to $22.13 per hour along with benefits. Some of the cities where the job fairs will be held include: Angola, Auburn, Elkhart, Lafayette, Muncie, Newburgh, and Westfield among others. Each event will provide attendees with detailed information about job openings and the application process, with USPS staff on hand to answer questions and offer guidance.

A full list of locations can be found here.

To apply for positions, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the USPS careers website where job listings are regularly updated. Applications can only be submitted online.

USPS is an independent federal agency, funded through the sale of postage, products, and services, and is not supported by taxpayer dollars. The service operates across the United States, providing mail and package delivery to 167 million addresses on a six- or seven-day schedule.