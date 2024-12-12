25°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
25° Indianapolis

Westfield house fire leaves 1 dead

Person dead after morning house fire in Westfield

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a Thursday morning house fire in Westfield, city officials confirmed on social media.

Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters got a call about smoke coming from the garage of a home on East Pine Ridge Drive. That’s in a residential area near the intersection of State Road 32 and U.S. 31.

While enroute, fire crews learned someone was trapped inside the house, city officials said.

“Upon arrival, crews simultaneously made an aggressive fire attack and searched for the victim. The victim was quickly found, removed from the residence, and was immediately determined to be deceased,” the city of Westfield wrote on Facebook.

The victim has not been identified and it’s not clear how they died. No one else was hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bodycam footage released in police...
Crime Watch 8 /
19-year-old charged with multiple felonies...
Crime Watch 8 /
Inmate dies at Tippecanoe County...
Crime Watch 8 /
Shooting at Indianapolis apartments leaves...
Crime Watch 8 /
The sky’s the limit for...
Sports /
Family and community mourn Winchester...
Local News /
‘WISHstory’ | Celebrating WISH-TV’s longest-serving...
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Reflecting on two terms, Gov....
I-Team 8 /