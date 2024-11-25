Westfield community invited to free Thanksgiving meal

Westfield Washington Schools invites everyone to Rocksgiving, which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St. (Provided Photo/Westfield Washington Schools)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Westfield Washington Schools invites everyone to Rocksgiving, which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St.

Rocksgiving is a special free community meal, consisting of a traditional Thanksgiving menu of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, and pumpkin pie. This meal is open to everyone, and the hope is to bring the entire Westfield community together.

However, this event is more than a meal – it’s an opportunity to build community, share conversation, and foster connections. All families are welcomed to sit around the table and enjoy hot food, conversation, and care.

Rocksgiving is made possible by the generosity of the Duke Energy Foundation, Coca-Cola, Riverview Health, Texas Roadhouse, BMW Dreyer & Reinbold, Northview Church, and Westfield Washington Schools.