Logan Street bridge reopens in downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar bridge project is finally completed.

Hamilton County leaders on Monday formally opened up the Logan Street bridge over the White River downtown.

It’s been closed since July 2018.

Rain in the spring flooded the river and delayed construction.

Crews eventually widened the bridge and added sidewalks on both sides.

City leaders say crews may do more minor work, including adding permanent pavement markings, in the spring.

Hamilton County commissioners Mark Heirbrandt (from left), Steve Dillinger and Christine Altman and Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen on Jan. 6, 2020, cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the Logan Street bridge renovation. (Photo Provided/ Robert Herrington)