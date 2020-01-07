Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Man injured in I-65 crash on northwest side

Top Video

Man injured in I-65 crash on northwest side

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was injured in a Tuesday morning crash on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indiana State Police.

The crash happened on I-65 southbound at mile marker 127 close to 86th Street sometime before 6:30 a.m.

Police said a pickup, driven by an adult male in his 20s, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Officers said the man, who was able to get out of the truck himself, was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Police believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Read the Full Article

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video /

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.