Man injured in I-65 crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was injured in a Tuesday morning crash on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indiana State Police.

The crash happened on I-65 southbound at mile marker 127 close to 86th Street sometime before 6:30 a.m.

Police said a pickup, driven by an adult male in his 20s, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Officers said the man, who was able to get out of the truck himself, was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Police believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.