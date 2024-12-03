CMT Music’s Next Woman of Country MaRynn Taylor discusses upcoming show with Dylan Schneider

MaRynn Taylor, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, is bringing her musical talent to Indianapolis this December! She will perform live on Dec. 8 at the Deluxe at the Old National Centre. She will be the opening act for fellow country singer and Indy native, Dylan Schneider, on his “Bad Decisions Tour.”

Life.Style.Live! host Felicia Michelle had the chance to talk with MaRynn before her Indianapolis show and learn more about her music and career.

MaRynn talked to Felicia about the inspiration behind her music, explaining that she draws directly from her real-life experiences. “I write just from my life. I have a song out called “Season Two of Friends” and that’s really just because I love the show ‘Friends,’” MaRynn said. “It’s about how sometimes in your twenties you can feel behind.”

“My music is just a snapshot of who I am.”

When discussing the upcoming “Bad Decisions Tour” performance on Dec. 8, MaRynn says that she expects a lot of energy. “It will be a really fun night,” she said.

“I’m opening for Dylan and he’s just so fun in concert. I know he’s probably going to have a lot of of family there and a lot of people that just know him super well. So I’m hoping that there’s open arms for me.”

Looking ahead to 2025, MaRynn also discussed her tour with fellow artist Kelsea Ballerini and Macy Peters. “It’s a huge honor to be part of Kelsea’s tour, and the fact that it’s an all-girls lineup makes it even more special,” said MaRynn.

“I’m going to be in tears the whole time,” she jokes.

For dates and other information about the upcoming tour, click here.

For tickets and more information about the “Bad Decisions Tour” visit Old National Centre’s website.