Free events in Indianapolis to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on the messages and legacy of Dr. King through comradery, community service and the continuing the fight for peace and equality.

There are many ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King around Indianapolis, both on MLK Day and the days leading up to the holiday. Below is a list of some of the events happening in central Indiana.

34th Annual State of Indiana Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration

Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:00 p.m.

Indiana War Memorial: Soldiers and Sailors Monument

Friday, Jan 17 at 12:00 p.m.

The Indiana Statehouse

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indiana Black Expo, Inc., and AFSCME Local #725 will host the 34th Annual State of Indiana Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration on Jan. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Indiana War Memorial: Soldiers and Sailors Monument. The event will begin with a wreath-placing ceremony and conclude with a light show.

The celebration continues on Jan. 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse with an award ceremony.

The celebration events will be live-streamed to the public.

43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center

Monday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 p.m.

The Madame Walker Theatre, 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is hosting it’s 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration, including Caroline A. Wanga, president & CEO of Essence Ventures, as the speaker.

The event is free. However, reservations in advance are required.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church

Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 210 East 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

On MLK Day, five churches will come together to host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church. The participating churches are Philips Temple C.M.E. Church, North United Methodist Church, New Circle Church, Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, and Trinity Episcopal Church.

The event will include workshops centered on the following topics: “Six Principles of Non-Violence,” “Positive Promotions, “Expression of Individual Dreams,” and a vision board rendition of “I Have a Dream.”

The event also includes a worship service and a free lunch.

Newfields

Sunday, Jan. 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Newfields, 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the Indiana Historical Society will be free. However, reservations in advance are encouraged.

Attendees can design shopping bags for Charity Cares Clothing Closet, collaborate with others to create a community mural, experience Dr. King’s speeches in the theater and engage with the interactive Wall of Reflection.

Donations for the Charity Cares Clothing closet are encouraged.

Indiana Historical Society

Monday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the Indiana Historical Society will be free. However, reservations in advanced are encouraged.

Attendees can design shopping bags for Charity Cares Clothing Closet, collaborate with others to create a community mural, experience Dr. King’s speeches in the theater and engage with the interactive Wall of Reflection.

Monetary or clothing donations for the Charity Cares Clothing closet are encouraged.

Indiana State Museum

Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Indiana State Museum, 650 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the Indiana State Museum will be free. Attendees can chat with curators, view historical artifacts and scheduled performances featuring dancers, musical artists and more throughout the day. Additionally, videos highlighting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech will play at the museum throughout the day.

All three floors of the museum will be open for visitors.

Free parking will be available in the White River State Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. are encouraged either online, or at the museum.

Eiteljorg Museum

Monday, Jan. 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the Eiteljorg Museum will be free. Free parking will be available on the first floor of the White River State Park underground garage on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees can participate in a community art project while learning about famous quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King. Attendees can also share their dreams on the museum’s comment wall.

Monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. are encouraged either online, or at the museum.

Indianapolis Zoo

Monday, Jan. 20 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the Indianapolis Zoo will be free. Free parking will be available in the surface parking lots at the Indianapolis Zoo on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. are encouraged either online, or at the zoo.

NCAA Hall of Champions

Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

NCAA Hall of Champions, 700 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to the NCAA Hall of Champions will be free. Free parking will be available in the Victory Field parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. are encouraged either online, or at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

IMAX Theater

Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Indiana State Museum, 650 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

In celebration of MLK Day, the IMAX Theater will be playing four free shows of “The Blue Angels in 2D,” the 46-minute special edition version of the fan-favorite documentary from last year. All showtimes are first-come, first serve and are scheduled for 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:45 p.m.

Free parking will be available at the White River State Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. are encouraged either online, or at the theater.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208

In celebration of MLK Day, admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be free. The museum will host a live musical performance by the Griot Drum Ensemble. The museum will also feature special programs commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including birthday card decorating, a discussion and reflection of quotes by Dr. King, and an introduction to mixed media.

The museum is collecting ingredient donations for cakes, including boxes of cake mix, containers of icing and candles to benefit Mid-North Food Pantry, Inc.