Monroe County Council member Cheryl Munson dies at 80

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County Councilperson at-large Cheryl Munson has died. She was 80.

The Monroe County Democratic Party released a statement Wednesday on her passing.

“Cheryl Munson was a pillar of our community, and we mourn her loss with heavy hearts. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends… Her love for Monroe County, depth of knowledge about our community and its people knew no bounds, and her contributions to the community are immeasurable. …” David Henry, Monroe County Democratic party chair, in a release

Cheryl spent several decades in public service, including 16 years on the Indian Creek Township Board and election to four terms on the Monroe County Council.

She focused on rural representation, transportation, and environmental advocacy in her career.

“The Monroe County Democratic Party offers its deepest condolences to Cheryl’s family and will continue

to honor her memory through the ongoing work she inspired in all of us,” a statement from the county Democratic Party said.

As required from Indiana state law, the Monroe County Democratic Party will call a vacancy caucus to fill pro tempore the councilperson at-large position.