Accessible gaming empowers gamers with disabilities in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gaming is often seen as an escape, but for people with disabilities, it’s a way to connect, compete, and be a part of a community.

More than 60 of young adults play video games, and 1 in 5 live with a disability.

Easterseals Crossroads has created a nationwide initiative called ES Gaming, a way to bring together disabled gamers and provide assistive technology, gaming options, and software to support gamers in Indianapolis.

“We are finding that the community of gamers in Indianapolis is a lot larger than we originally anticipated,” said Brandon Scott, content creation manager at Easterseals Crossroads. “We’re really excited that this group is able to come together, whether you have a disability or not.”

Scott, who was born with a rare physical disability, is missing most of his four limbs. He says gaming companies like Microsoft and Sony have come a long way in making accessible controllers.

“I play with my feet,” Scott said. “On a regular PlayStation controller, I’m not able to hit all of the buttons on the top of the controller. With the accessible controller, I’m able to format it the way I need it, and I can link it up to another controller and play any game that needs to hit any type of button because I have that access now.”

Gaming is also a social tool that brings people together who may struggle in traditional social settings. For Aaron Likens, an autism ambassador at Easterseals Crossroads who is diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, communication and socializing is easier for those on the autism spectrum if there’s a shared topic.

“So, if everyone is focused on a game, I’ll notice I’ll socialize during a game and have no idea I’m socializing, but during that time, I’m learning the steps of socialization,” Likens said.

For Brandon and Aaron, the gaming community can feel like home.

“Nobody should be locked out of finding that community,” Likens said. “Nobody should be locked out of being able to participate. What I see on some of the games now 10 years ago is unimaginable. What’s really exciting is what will this look like 10 years from now?”

Scott said he hopes to see more sensory-friendly and accessible games for people with visual and hearing impairments.