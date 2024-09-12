Bridging gaps in mental health care in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health care providers recognize the need to ensure accessible, culturally competent mental health support, especially with the growing diversity in central Indiana and the resources available to those in crisis.

Dr. Sally Fleming, a clinical psychologist at Riley’s Children’s Hospital at IU Health, told News 8, “It is a real issue here in our home state of Indiana. We see it daily. But, it’s throughout our state for all ages. It’s not just the kids, it’s everyone, and the numbers are not decreasing.”

IU Health has made strides to expand its suicide prevention programs. Its health care providers have been training staff on the best practices for supporting others from diverse backgrounds. They have worked to reach underserved groups and destigmatize conversations around mental health.

Fleming said, “Suicide rates are higher. Suicidal ideation.. these things are higher in our population of more diverse ethnic groups, and we have to be aware of that as clinicians and ask the right questions.”

The clinical psychologist says the stress of coming to a new country combined with disparities in socioeconomic status are complex factors that can profoundly affect mental health and suicide risk. Prioritizing mental well-being is taught through support groups, education, and action.

“One program I’m involved in is the Collaborative Assessment Management of Suicidality. It is suicide-specific and held at Riley hospital. This is primarily for our teenagers who have experienced suicidal ideation and attempts.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hoosiers from the ages of 14 to 39. It also says, in the past year, 5% of Hoosier adults and 11.1% of young adults from the ages of 18 to 25 have experienced suicidal thoughts.

Jason Craig, director of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network, said, “Suicide affects anybody and everybody. There is no discrimination to suicide or thoughts of suicide. Bringing awareness to things like the 988 line; they have interpreters available significant for all walks of life.”

A recent study shows that the majority of adults believe that suicide can be prevented, and 96% of adults in the U.S. would act if someone close to them were thinking about suicide.

“You can be that shining light of hope for somebody by asking how you are doing and being sincere with that ask,” Craig said.

Mental health resources