Chronic absenteeism in Indiana schools remains unresolved

Addressing chronic absenteeism among students statewide

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the school year progresses, Indiana continues to grapple with chronic absenteeism among its students, a challenge that remains largely unanswered.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a discussion about the need for more comprehensive data to address this issue effectively.

“This data is vital for educators and policymakers to create targeted interventions that meet the diverse needs of students,” Ekiyor said.

Ekiyor said understanding the specific factors contributing to chronic absenteeism is essential.

There are also concerns about whether additional data will genuinely help or lead to more questions. While more information can provide valuable insights, it can also expose deeper systemic challenges.

“Collaboration among schools, families, and community organizations is essential for developing effective solutions,” said Ekiyor.

