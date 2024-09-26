Circle City Classic gets set for kickoff in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic this year will mark its 40th anniversary of celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Organizers say the multiday event culminates on Saturday with a vibrant parade and then the highly anticipated football game between North Carolina Central University and Norfolk State University at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Amp Harris, representing the nonprofit Indiana Black Expo, joined News 8 on Thursday to discuss the significance of the milestone celebration.

Harris says sustaining an event like the Circle City Classic for four decades speaks to the significance of the event. “There aren’t many HBCUs in the Midwest. The culture of HBCUs is so different, but to be able to sustain something like this for 40 years tells you the impact of what we’re doing, the impact it has. You have people driving in from Chicago, you have people drive in from Ohio.”

In addition to the parade and the game, festivities will include a talent day, a pep rally, and a luncheon. Each was designed to engage and uplift the community.

The Circle City Classic holds special meaning for some people as it shines a light on the accomplishments and contributions of HBCUs. It also a large fundraiser for students looking to attend college.

Harris says the Circle City Classic is more than a football game. “It’s really about the scholarships. The game is what I would liken to a topic. It is the carrot, it is the magnet that draws everybody in. But what people don’t realize is, Circle City Classic is a fundraiser event, and, for 40 years, it has raised over $5 million to send kids back to school.”

One highlight of Circle City Classic will be the presentation of the Major Taylor Awards, which honor people who have made significant contributions to the community and the legacy of Black excellence. This year’s honoree is former Indiana Pacers player and NBA champion Metta World Peace.