Garfield Park music series celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For those who wait until Hispanic Heritage Month each year to experience the rich and vibrant culture of the local Latino community, there may be much more to explore throughout the year. One such opportunity is the ongoing music series at Garfield Park, which aims to celebrate Latino culture outside of the annual observance.

Launched on Sept. 1 and running through Oct. 20, this special music series is supported by Arte Mexicano en Indiana, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting Mexican culture across the state. Arte Mexicano en Indiana is regarded for its efforts to enrich cultural appreciation through art, music, and community engagement.

The series, taking place from noon-3 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 20, features a diverse range of musical genres including mariachi, country, soul, and folk. This eclectic mix offers attendees a unique opportunity to enjoy a variety of sounds in the serene setting of the city’s oldest park.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 for a conversation about the series.