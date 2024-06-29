Indiana Black Expo celebration underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indiana Black Expo continues to captivate attendees with its celebration of Black culture, offering art, music, and discussions on business and education.

Running through June 30, the expo features a lineup that includes films, art exhibits, concerts, and more, highlighting the richness of Black culture and its impact on society. This year’s event, a staple in the community, aims to foster connections and empower attendees through various conferences focused on business leadership and educational opportunities.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor emphasized the expo’s significance as a premier gathering for celebrating Black culture.

“It is the premier event for Black culture,” Ekiyor said enthusiastically. “I’ve just been so excited.”

Ekiyor shared personal insights into his involvement with the expo and discussed memorable experiences.

By showcasing the talents and achievements of African Americans, the event contributes to a broader dialogue on diversity and inclusion in the Indianapolis.