Indiana Historical Society prepares for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society is getting ready to kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with a series of events that will spotlight the contributions of Latino communities in Indiana.

This year’s programming features a mix of featured artists, special programs, and traveling exhibits, drawing inspiration from the IHS press book, Hoosier Latinos: A Century of Struggle, Service, and Success.

The month-long celebration, beginning Sept. 14, will offer free admission and a variety of special programs. Among the highlights, nationally celebrated artist Justin Favela will showcase his works.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia, who joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a discussion, said it serves as a reflection on Latino contributions, and their various struggles, their areas of service, and their successes.

“Latino Hoosiers have faced significant challenges over the decades,” Heredia said.

“The annual Fiestas Patrias Parade in East Chicago, Indiana, stands as a testament to Latino success and cultural pride,” Heredia said. “Celebrating Mexican Independence, the event is the longest-running Latino tradition in Indiana.”

The Indiana Historical Society is allowing free admission on Sept. 14.