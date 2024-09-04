Indiana school voucher program faces questions amid expansion

Search
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s school voucher program, described as one of the largest of its kind in the nation, continues to expand, prompting questions about its sustainability and the extent to which it benefits all students.

Launched in 2011, the program’s primary goal was to provide low-income families with greater educational choices. By offering financial assistance through vouchers, the initiative aimed to allow parents to enroll their children in private schools.

As the program’s spending increases, concern is growing that up-and-coming, lower-income families may not be fully aware of its benefits.

Critics argue that increased outreach is necessary to ensure that minority students and their families are informed about the program.

Despite these concerns, the voucher program is seen as a significant opportunity for minority-led private schools.

