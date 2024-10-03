Indiana to celebrate Día de Muertos with 3-day festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will honor a longstanding Mexican holiday, Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, over three days next month at the Indiana State Capitol.

The celebration, scheduled for Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, aims to showcase culture, tradition, and remembrance rather than evoke fear.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to discuss what attendees can expect from the festivities.

Festival-goers can look forward to a variety of traditional offerings, including pan de muerto, which is a special bread, authentic Mexican hot chocolate, and an educational short film presented by Latino Film Dreamers.

The event will also feature community testimonials and vibrant displays such as tapete de flores, or flower carpets, and papel picado, or perforated paper, to honor ancestors.

The event is organized by Mecaci, non-profit organization, which focuses on empowering Mexican youth and connecting them with their heritage.