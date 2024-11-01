Indiana Workforce Summit highlights need for strategic talent retention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indiana continues to shape its workforce for the future, leaders emphasize the importance of strategizing and collaborating to retain diverse talent from local and global sources.

The recent 2024 Indiana Workforce Summit underscored those goals, featuring insights from key figures in workforce development.

Among them was Emil Ekiyor, chief executive officer at InnoPower and a News 8 contributor. He is also an advocate for workforce diversity.

Ekiyor talked about Indiana’s initiatives to attract and sustain a diverse workforce.

Ekiyor highlighted foundational skills that are valued in Indiana’s workforce.

He also pointed to fresh, actionable strategies discussed at the summit that should be on the radar for Indiana’s workforce development efforts.