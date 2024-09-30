Indianapolis Foundation reveals 5-year plan to tackle racial equity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Foundation on Monday revealed its five-year strategic plan to tackle racial equity for under represented communities in Indianapolis and Marion County.

The Equity Imperative 2030 strategic plan focuses on building and scaling equitable systems that lead to diverse opportunities and outcomes for all people, regardless of race, place, or identity.

Indianapolis and Marion County became majority nonwhite in 2023, with growth among Black, Latino, and immigrant populations. But according to a July 2024 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) report, 59% of Black households and 47% of Latino households were in poverty.

Lorenzo Esters, president of the Indianapolis Foundation, said of the numbers, “One-thousand seven-hundred one living in shelters, temporary housing, and others living in the streets or in their cars. Three-hundred thirty-nine of those were Black as of the last point in time count.”

The most critical systemic barriers facing the Indianapolis community is accessing safe and affordable housing.

With the current loan scoring model in addition to nearly half of Marion County residents not earning what’s considered a livable wage, it’s also hard for underrepresented communities to start successful businesses.

“While Black and Latino residents make up 29% and 11% of the population, they only own 4% and 2% of businesses,” Esters said.

Esters says the problem is that economic vitality and opportunity in Indianapolis is not broadly shared. “Many are unable to generate wealth and to pass the wealth onto the next generation. Equity is our pathway to viable communities.”

The Indianapolis Foundation will first look at the root of the problems through data and then prioritize investments and initiatives in housing, economic, health, and environmental equity.

Andrew Black, vice president of grant making at the Indianapolis Foundation, said, “We can’t do this alone however, and we’ll seek to bring diverse groups of stakeholders that include industry, nonprofit partners, and residents.”

According to the Indianapolis Foundation, a quarter of Indianapolis’ population is younger than 18. The plan is to also focus on the young adults who are not engaged in education, employment, credentialing programs or training. “We believe they should have a say in what affects them, and we anticipate extending the table for them to take a seat,” Black said.

The five-year plan will go into effect in January.