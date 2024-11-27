Latino-owned businesses embrace Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Small Business Saturday, a tradition that shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs and small-business owners, will again take center stage in the Indianapolis community.

The annual event lets business owners, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, showcase their products and services.

Among the many businesses participating in the event will be Latino-owned businesses that contribute to the local economy. These businesses, however, face their own set of challenges and needs as they build their brands in Indianapolis.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Tuesday to talk about it.

On Small Business Saturday, customers can explore numerous Latino-owned businesses in Indianapolis. The Indy Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council, a key resource for Hispanic business owners in the area, provides valuable support, but there are also other organizations that help entrepreneurs thrive, Heredia said.