Latinas have become an essential force in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Latinas have a growing influence on the workforce, but they still face barriers.

Bibi Heredia joined Daybreak to share the impact that Latinas have on the workforce and local economy.

“(Latinas) are leading the way in small businesses’ growth, particularly in industries like food retail and services, which are pillars in our city,” said Heredia.

Another sector that Latinas contribute heavily to is education and healthcare, and have a growing presence in leadership roles within local organizations, Heredia said.

Despite the influential work Latinas provide for the community, they still face challenges here in Indianapolis.

“Latinas here earn significantly less compared to other demographics. There’s also a gap in access to mentorship and leadership opportunities in the city, which makes it harder to advance in their careers,” Heredia said.

Juggling multiple roles and cultural expectations can lead to burnout. Heredia said there are growing support networks in Indianapolis like the Indiana Latino Institute.