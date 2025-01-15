Madam Walker Legacy Center to host annual MLK Day of Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Madam Walker Legacy Center will host its 43rd annual MLK Day of Celebration Jan. 20.

The day starts at the center with the Seeds of Caring’s MLK Day of Youth Service, where children ages 2 – 12 will engage in hands-on projects that reflect Dr. King’s values of service.

“Two sessions of activities for kids starting at 10 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m.” Kristian Stricklen, president of Madam Walker Legacy Center, said.

At noon the Walker Theatre will host the 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence Ventures, a part of Essence Magazine. Wanga will deliver a message aimed at inspiring action.

“What we’re really focusing on this year is just the year of the woman. Essence Magazine is a very well-known and Black-owned media outlet specifically for women,” Stricklen said.

Wanga and others in attendance will have conversations about the future of women entrepreneurs, new opportunities, and the importance of civic engagement.

Stricklen says she’s excited for kids of all backgrounds to learn about MLK’s legacy.

“It’s not necessarily a day off, it’s really is a day on. We want to get past the minutia of the words and get to the heart of it and the heart of who he was,” Stricklen said.

As long-time Indy resident Linda Moreland sees it, educating kids is the key to the future. She recommends parents take their kids to events like the one at the Walker theater, so that they can learn not to repeat history.

“I see people of different cultures come in there now, so I like that because it used to not be like that,” Moreland said.

Moreland believes Dr. King’s message for non-violence will be better received in the community if parents take more time on the holiday to teach them about his legacy.

“It’s hard because I think about young people dying so young. I think that if he was here, he’d tell the parents to interact with their children. That’s it, if they interact with them, then they’ll know how to act,” she said.

The events are free, but registration is required. Stricklen expects about 2,000 in attendance between the two events.