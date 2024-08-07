Mujeres Conectadas Spanish book club unites Indy libraries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What started out as a book club three years ago is now blossoming into a massive support system for the Hispanic community in Indianapolis.

Organizations like Mujeres Conectadas are creating open and free spaces for Hispanics passionate about art and reading. For newcomers, this book club can aid their integration into the community.

“We have a dynamic set of eight books a year,” said Dominic Zepeda, founder of Mujeres Conectadas. “In the winter, we read one book per month, and in the summer, a bimonthly book. It can be difficult for our community to find the space because they work a lot. Sometimes up to three jobs.”

The opportunity to read in Spanish is a welcoming environment that helps individuals maintain their language and cultural identity in a foreign environment.

More than 50 women are a part of the Spanish language book club that has evolved since 2018. It officially became a library program in 2022, allowing members to check out books through the system.

“We visit different libraries so that the community knows them,” Zepeda said. “Not only do we go to one, but also, the club itself takes the lead in leading a discussion every time so that they learn more skills. This is the work of a team.”

Zepeda selects the books, which are a mix of psychological books addressing different themes, such as grief and relationships.

“On some occasions, we manage to contact the writers, and they accompany us in the discussions virtually,” Zepeda said. “We hope that at some point we will have some guests in person.”

The program also offers other Spanish-language programs, such as a financial literacy workshop and basic computer classes in Spanish.

“The strongest programs we have are the women inhabited,” Zepeda said. “It is a comprehensive wellness program for women. It is an eight-month program with a graduation. All the material is provided. Coaches and financial counselors. We even talk about the comprehensive health, mind, body, and spirit. The program has approximately 35 to 50 women who participate.”

Zepeda emphasizes the importance of offering more Spanish resources like these.

“This shows that there is a community that is willing to buckle down and promote their own well-being,” Zepeda said. “Not only economically and with work, but they are also interested in growing as human beings and achieving happiness.”

For those unable to join the club in August, future book discussions are planned, including “La Vaca” by Camilo Cruz on Oct. 8 at the West Perry Library Branch. Another meeting featuring a novel will be held on Dec. 3 at the Eagle Branch.