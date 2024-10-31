Spirit & Place festival to explore gratitude

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Spirit & Place festival starts Friday and continues through Nov. 10 at Indiana University Indianapolis.

News 8’s Scott Sander on Wednesday’s “Daybreak” talked with festival director Pam Blevins Hinkle and one of the panelists, Ebony Chappel.

A website on the festival says, “Annually, the festival brings together 100+ cultural organizations, congregations, artists, and other community partners to create 25-30+ events (exhibits, performances, panel discussions, workshops, and more) that inspire sustained conversation and reflection on a common theme.”

The 2024 theme is “Gratitude.”

Sander talked with the woman about how the scope of the Spirit & Place festival has changed over the years.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.