1 person killed in large avalanche in western Wyoming backcountry

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An avalanche killed one skier and injured another after the group they were in triggered the large snowslide while ascending a mountain in western Wyoming.

The avalanche happened Saturday in a backcountry area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Grand Teton National Park.

As the group of four people went up a steep slope at an elevation of 10,400 feet (3,150 meters), a large slab of snow about 5 feet (1.5 meters) thick broke away and slid, fully burying the victim and partially burying a second skier, according to Teton County Search and Rescue and the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

Authorities received an alert about the accident just before noon. It took rescuers almost four hours to reach the scene by skis after a helicopter tried to reach the site but had to turn around because of stormy weather.

A series of snowstorms have swept through the area in recent weeks, including one on Saturday, said National Weather Service forecaster Jason Straub.

The skier’s death marks the fifth person to be killed by an avalanche in the U.S. this winter.

