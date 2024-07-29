Iowa bans most abortions after about 6 weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill Friday, May 24, classifying two abortion-inducing drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, as controlled and dangerous substances. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa now bans most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

The law went into effect Monday in Iowa. It’s one of four states that ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, with near-total bans at all stages of pregnancy in 14 others.

Iowa’s Republican leaders have long fought for a ban and gained momentum after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Providers have shored up access in neighboring states and learned from others where bans went into effect more swiftly.