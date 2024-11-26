Nearly 90% of Gen Z relies on AI to do their work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses nearly 88% of Gen Z using artificial intelligence to do their jobs and a cyberattack sending Starbucks to track schedules and pay on pen and paper.

Cyberattack sends Starbucks back to pen and paper

Starbucks said a ransomware attack on a third-party software provider is hurting its ability to track baristas’ hours and manage their pay.

Some reports said they were tracking their schedules with pen and paper.

The cyberattack targeted supply-chain management software maker Blue Yonder, which lets Starbucks employees view and manage their schedules and allows the company to account for their time at work.

Macy’s employee responsible for shortfall

Macy’s says a single employee was responsible for hiding at least $130 million in expenses and perhaps as much as $154 million.

It’s investigating but has postponed its quarterly report until it can get to the bottom of what happened.

The employee is no longer working at Macy’s.

Love is blind unless you share locations

Experts say there’s a “red flag” when it comes to technology and relationships.

Almost a quarter of Australians think it’s reasonable to expect to have a partner’s device codes, and more than 1-in-10 think it’s reasonable to expect to track a partner using location-sharing apps, according to a new study.

Relationship experts say it can be a concern if one member of the relationship feels their privacy is threatened.

Gen Z relying heavily on AI

Eighty-eight percent of Gen Z uses artificial intelligence to do their jobs for them.

A new poll by Google Workspace found they use AI for routine tasks and to reduce stress.

Some are even tapping into ChatGPT to renegotiate their salaries, or ditching traditional resumes to land employment via “hire me” TikToks.

Newcomers to the workforce are constantly coming up with new ways to make 9-to-5 life easier.

Check and see who is open on Thanksgiving

Unlike 10 or so years ago, most stores do close on Thanksgiving day in order to give their employees time to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Still, some retailers stay open because they know shoppers will need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store or even get ahead on some Christmas shopping.

Big chain stores like Walmart and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

However, grocery stores and drug stores will have some open hours but you should check with them locally to see the exact open times.