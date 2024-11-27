New cookbook helps large families satisfy everyone at the table

Large families can be a struggle to feed, but a new cookbook may help you satisfy everyone at the table, even the pickiest eater in your family.

Social media influencer and mother of eight Heather Bell authored the cookbook ‘Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking: 110 Big-Batch Homestyle Recipes Your Family is Gonna Love!,’ to help inspire large families with lots of hungry mouths to feed.

Bell is known on social media for sharing the life of her large family, including her 4,000 laying hens, Clydesdale horses and beef cows. But of course, she is most well known for whipping up her signature comfort food for her large family.

“I have a big family and I have eight, very busy and hungry kids,” Bell said. “And whenever I would go to make a meal, I would search out some different recipe ideas and it was always for smaller families and so I’d have to double it or quadruple it or even whatever is past quadruple.”

The cookbook is not just unique for its focus on big-batch meals. Heather and her husband are the adoptive parents of seven children, and the book is organized to reflect how each of their children came into the family.

“We were foster parents for ten years and so we had kids coming in and out of our home and it really challenged the way I cooked and the things I made. So I had to come up with recipes like my tater tot casserole. That was simple and that everybody would eat, and I still make it today.”