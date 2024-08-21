Colts DT Raekwon Davis grateful to return to practice

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

CINCINNATI (WISH) – Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis returned to practice on Tuesday after sitting out the start of training camp due to high blood pressure.

The physical that he got right when training camp started is when the high blood pressure was first seen.

Davis said he’s thankful that the team doctors caught the problem. He said it was a hassle to get back but he’s trying to work his way back into shape.

He had his ups and downs in the process, but he stayed patient and it worked out.

Despite not being able to play, he was still around in training camp. He went to team meetings and was around during walk-throughs.

Being back today for practice and having the preseason game on Thursday will be helpful for Davis, he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out here before the season comes just to work on that technique,” Davis said. “The guys got me better today, the reps I had today. It was fun. I’m working my way back.”

The rest of the defensive line was happy for him to be back at practice today, and so was linebacker EJ Speed.

“Raekwon is a force,” Speed said. “He can’t be moved. He’s big. You just got another big guy to add on to what Grove does. So I’m excited to play alongside Raekwon.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that they are going to work Davis back in slowly, and they have a plan in place for him to get back to playing. He also said that they are excited to have him back.

The Colts signed Davis as a free agent this offseason to a two-year, $14 million deal.

Davis formerly played for the Miami Dolphins, where he was for four seasons. Last year, he played in all 17 games, starting in seven of them. He recorded 29 total tackles.

Davis is a former second round pick and played college football at Alabama.