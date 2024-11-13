Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day?

Turkeys are displayed for sale ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at a Whole Foods Supermarket in McLean, Virginia, on November 22, 2023. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports the average cost to feed 10 people at Thanksgiving is $61.17, a 4.5% decrease from 2022's record-high of $64.05. However, 2023's average is still 25% higher than in 2019. (Photo by AP/SAUL LOEB / Contributor)

While many Hoosiers are already stocking up their pantries in preparation for Thanksgiving, it isn’t unheard of that some key ingredient falls by the wayside during those chaotic pre-holiday grocery runs.

Luckily, not every business is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Whether you need to grab extra gravy, pick up last-minute prescriptions or just simply grab a bite to eat, our list of businesses that are open on Thanksgiving Day has you covered so you aren’t left high and dry on the holiday.



Big Lots

Big Lots stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

CVS

Many CVS locations will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving. However, some locations and pharmacies may be closed for the holiday or have reduced hours. You can find hours for a specific store using the CVS store locator.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ hours will vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Dunkin’ store locator or the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Kroger

Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving, however hours will vary depending on location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Kroger store locator.

McDonald’s

Most MacDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours will vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the McDonald’s store locator.



Meijer

Meijer stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Starbucks (Depends on the store)

Starbucks stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, hours may vary depending on location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks store locator.

The The Fresh Market

Fresh Market Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Walgreens

Walgreens will close many stores on Thanksgiving, however 24-hour locations will remain open.



Whole Foods

Whole Foods stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, hours may vary, so check with your local store.

WISH-TV will continue to monitor for any updates.

