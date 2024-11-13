Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day?
While many Hoosiers are already stocking up their pantries in preparation for Thanksgiving, it isn’t unheard of that some key ingredient falls by the wayside during those chaotic pre-holiday grocery runs.
Luckily, not every business is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Whether you need to grab extra gravy, pick up last-minute prescriptions or just simply grab a bite to eat, our list of businesses that are open on Thanksgiving Day has you covered so you aren’t left high and dry on the holiday.
Big Lots
Big Lots stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Cabela’s
Cabela’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
CVS
Many CVS locations will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving. However, some locations and pharmacies may be closed for the holiday or have reduced hours. You can find hours for a specific store using the CVS store locator.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ hours will vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Dunkin’ store locator or the Dunkin’ Rewards app.
Kroger
Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving, however hours will vary depending on location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Kroger store locator.
McDonald’s
Most MacDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours will vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the McDonald’s store locator.
Meijer
Meijer stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starbucks (Depends on the store)
Starbucks stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, hours may vary depending on location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks store locator.
The The Fresh Market
Fresh Market Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Walgreens
Walgreens will close many stores on Thanksgiving, however 24-hour locations will remain open.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, hours may vary, so check with your local store.
WISH-TV will continue to monitor for any updates.