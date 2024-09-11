7 councilors chosen for panel to look into sexual harassment allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven City-County Council members were chosen for a special committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations in the Indianapolis city government.

The Committee on Committees appointed five Democrats and two Republicans in a brief meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Democrats are Crista Carlino, Andy Nielsen, Rena Allen, Jessica McCormick and Kristin Jones. The Republicans are Joshua Bain and Brian Mowery.

This committee comes after three women accused Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former top aide, Thomas Cook, of sexual misconduct.

Others have also accused Matt Pleasant and Rusty Carr of misconduct.

This committee is tasked with investigating all allegations of misconduct in the Hogsett administration and his campaign.

Pleasant was fired on July 22 after the city said it found “overwhelming evidence that supports the allegations.” Pleasant was formerly the administrator of the division of current planning.

Carr resigned from the city government in 2023. He was the director of the Department of Metropolitan Development.

The Committee on Committees meets infrequently and has the power to appoint members of the City-County Council to committees, both standing and special.

The Committee on Committees is made up of three council leaders, Council President Vop Osili, Majority Leader Maggie Lewis, and Minority Leader Brian Mowery.

When asked why the specific members were chosen, Lewis told News 8 these councilors have the time to commit to the investigation. She said she has confidence in the seven council members to maintain the integrity of this investigation.

“Those individuals specifically we know have the time to do a deep dive into the work that’s going to come for them,” Lewis. “The commitment. The willingness to add on. Our schedules are already busy. We’re in the middle of doing our budget. The 2025 budget. And we need some individuals that have some time on their hands to do that deep dive and ask those difficult questions.”

Mowery will serve on the committee and was part of the body that appointed the members.

“It’s something we’re going to take seriously,” Mowery said. “We’re gonna make sure we really vet every avenue of information and make sure we look at everything we need to and this was a caucus decision on who to put on this committee and we took a vote as a caucus and made sure we put the right people on there.”

Mowery says the last time an investigative committee was formed in this city was to look into Super Bowl spending in 2013.

Multiple members of the Investigative Committee released statements after being named to it.

I want the victims to know that I/we as councilors are here to protect them. Being in a position of power doesn’t give anyone the right to use their position of authority to sexually assault anyone in the workplace. We will work diligently to investigate every concern and we will hold everyone accountable that’s involved. Our integrity as elected officials is at “stake”. Rena Allen, (D) Indianapolis City-County Councilor

I appreciate Council leadership’s trust and confidence in me to serve on the Investigate Committee. My responsibility as a legislator is to provide oversight of the executive branch and hold individuals and systems within this co-equal branch accountable and responsible for any failures. No City employee should ever feel threatened, harassed, or intimidated. All Indianapolis citizens should have confidence that their elected representatives are taking these matters seriously and acting decisively to protect employees and provide justice for victims and survivors. It is only through this process that we can begin to restore trust, and I am focused on the important work ahead. Andy Nielsen, (D) Indianapolis City-County Councilor

The two Republicans on the committee released a joint statement.

“We are grateful to have been appointed to the committee to investigate the Hogsett Administration’s handling of sexual harassment allegations. Our caucus has been proud to lead on this issue from day one. Furthermore, we are glad that our Democrat Councilors have joined us in supporting an investigation. It is critical that we work together to uncover the truth and find justice for the alleged victims and to chart a path forward to make sure this never happens again.” Brian Mowery, (R) Minority Leader and Joshua Bain, (R) Indianapolis City-County Councilor

The Democrat mayor released a statement after the full council voted to create the committee after Monday’s meeting.

“I commend the City-County Council for ensuring that their investigation as part of Proposal 287 will protect the confidentiality of any current or former City employee who was or may be involved in any claim of sexual harassment. In order to create a safer, better work environment, it is imperative that everyone who works for the City knows they can report harassment of any kind without fear of retribution, and that all investigations will be conducted in a confidential manner. “I remain committed to working with the City-County Council and the entire Administration to make continued changes to our policies and practices, both those initiated by my Administration and through this resolution.” Mayor Joe Hogsett via a spokesperson

Previous Coverage