Anonymous sexual harassment reporting website rolls out for City-County employees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis City-County employees now have a way to report sexual harassment while remaining anonymous.
An anonymous reporting website launched Wednesday morning, the mayor’s office confirmed to News 8.
The reporting website adds to many initiatives the city has planned following recent investigations of sexual harassment against city employees.
In July, former Mayor Chief of Staff Thomas Cook was accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with multiple subordinates dating as early back in 2014. Cook resigned from the position in 2020.
Following those allegations becoming public, Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order requiring sexual harassment prevention training for all employees annually. Additionally, he announced a plan to hire a national firm, without any local ties, to review and update the employee handbook.
In a notice sent to employees, the city says the website will “support (the city’s) commitment to a safe and respectful workplace for all.”
“Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are committed to addressing any concerns swiftly and effectively,” the notice says.
Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385
- Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- The Julian Center
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673