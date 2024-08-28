Driver says he hit cyclist because crosswalk light is broken

GREENWOOD, Ind (WISH) — A Martinsville man said he hit and seriously injured a 14-year-old boy earlier this month at a pedestrian crossing because he could not see the teen.

Billy Frietzsche was driving westbound on Worthsville Road across from Summerfield Park in Greenwood 9 p.m. Aug. 16.

“A bike came out in front of me, I hit the bike, clipped it on the side, as I was slamming on the brakes, as I seen the kid on the bike. He fell off onto the road, was hurt. He had to have an ambulance take him to St. Francis Hospital,” Frietzsche said.

Frietzsche says he didn’t see any lights in the crosswalk warning him to slow down because there weren’t any working at the time.

“The push button that he would have pushed to cross this crosswalk is actually taped, is actually taped completely shut, and then over here, they actually have a trash bag over one of the lights.”

Another light post appears to be completely missing from the intersection.

Frietzsche estimates he was going 30 mph to 40 mph when he hit the teenager.

He says he is a registered nurse and stayed at the scene to help the child.

Frietzche says they’re both still traumatized from the incident.

“He was in extreme pain. He had hit his left hip really, really bad. He was bruised he had all kind of scrapes from hitting the pavement.”

Frietzsche has urged the Greenwood city government to fix the crossing lights immediately … or the next person to get hit won’t be as lucky. “It could have cost this 14-year-old his life. Thank God, he’s recovered.”

A spokesperson for Greenwood government says the city has been made aware of the broken lights and is looking into it.