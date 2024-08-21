FBI looks into ‘objects’ put on breakfast of Indiana DNC delegates

(WISH) — “Unknown objects” were placed on breakfast food Wednesday at the hotel housing the Indiana delegation to the National Democratic Convention, police say.

One law enforcement source told CNN that authorities believe activists brought the maggots into the Fairmont Hotel, and that Chicago Police Department and the FBI in Chicago were investigating.

Several women entered the hotel and put the “unknown objects” on the tables that already had food on them, a police statement said.

“One victim was treated and released on-scene,” the police statement added.

The DNC said in a statement that it happened about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a building in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive.

Fairmont Hotel spokesperson Haley Robles said in a statement, “We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions.”

News reports say delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota are staying at the hotel.

Sam Barloga of the Indiana delegation issued a statement: “The safety and well-being of our delegation is our top priority. All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy. We thank the security team for responding swiftly.”