Hogsett promises veto of any mayoral pay raise

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett might not be seeing a pay raise after all.

In a statement made Tuesday, the third-term mayor promised to veto any proposed raise to his salary.

This promise comes before a proposal pushing for a mayoral salary increase, as well as the salaries of City-County Council members, hits the council sometime this week.

The proposal would increase the mayor’s salary from $95,000 to $125,000. If approved, Hogsett says he plans to strike it down.

The proposal also includes salary raises for the Marion County assessor, auditor, coroner, recorder, surveyor, and treasurer, which would go up to $92,000.

His office issued a statement Tuesday.

When I first ran for the Office of the Mayor in 2015, I was well aware of the salary of the position. My consistent position remains that I will never accept a pay raise as Mayor. Contrary to recent reporting, I have always been, and remain, assiduously against any pay raise for myself. I want to make it abundantly clear: if a proposal for salary increases for other elected officials reaches my desk with a pay raise for the Office of the Mayor included in that proposal, I will veto it.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

