Indiana Governor candidates split on abortion law debate

In Thursday night’s Indiana Governor debate at the WISH-TV studios, candidates were asked whether Indiana’s near-total abortion ban should be changed, repealed, or kept as is. The discussion highlighted sharp divisions among the candidates.

As a pro-life libertarian, Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater took a constitutional perspective, emphasizing the importance of the state’s three-branch government system.

“It is the governor’s job to execute the laws in the state of Indiana,” he said. He argued that if changes were needed, it should be up to the legislature, driven by citizen input, and reviewed by the judiciary.

Rainwater also questioned whether Indiana is truly a “pro-life state,” suggesting that the state constitution does not make such a claim. He added, “Many lifelong Hoosiers are pro-choice, and many women are pro-life.”

Republican candidate Mike Braun defended Indiana’s existing abortion law, arguing that the legislature acted in accordance with the views of its constituents.

“Our legislature took that issue up and got with their own constituents…and it’s a pro-life state,” Braun said. He expressed confidence that the law was carefully constructed with “reasonable exceptions” and praised the decision to bring the matter back to the states.

Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick offered a contrasting viewpoint, positioning herself as the only candidate on stage who could speak from personal experience.

“I’m the only person who has been pregnant, who has given birth,” she said.

McCormick argued for trusting women and healthcare providers and called for giving Hoosiers a direct say through a ballot initiative.

“60% of Hoosiers believe in allowing women to make the control of the decisions about their health care,” she emphasized, calling for a return to the pre-Roe standard and more rights for women in Indiana.

McCormick also pushed back against claims that she spoke against men, clarifying, “At no time have I ever said that all men are evil… But what I will say is I trust women.”

Hear their full responses on Indiana’s near-total abortion ban in the video player above. You can see the full debate and the candidate’s stance on other issues important to Hoosiers by clicking here.