Gov.-elect Braun puts forth first-term agenda

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun talks March 27, 2024, during the "All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate" at Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun on Tuesday pitched his first policy agenda since his November electoral victory — largely reemphasizing his commitment to campaign promises.

Braun’s “Freedom and Opportunity Agenda” focuses on tax relief, government efficiency, economic development, public health and quality of life factors like public safety, energy affordability and water cleanliness.

Taxes

A news release indicated Braun wants to bring “historic” tax relief to Indiana families.

“As Hoosiers contend with inflation, the State should provide comprehensive tax relief that protects taxpayers from runaway property taxes, supports retirees and families with targeted relief, and reduces the burden on Main Street businesses,” it read.

The agenda includes limiting property tax increases 2%-3% annually and “resetting homeowner bills” to pre-pandemic levels.

But the state can’t get too heavy-handed. It must abide by a decades-old ruling declaring Indiana’s previous tax system, which wasn’t based on the market, unconstitutional.

Braun also wants to ditch state taxes on retirement income, establish farm savings accounts, change the formula used to assess farmland for property taxes, and introducing new sales tax holidays on things like back-to-school supplies.

Efficiencies

Braun leaned into his business roots in the agenda’s second priority: efficiency.

“Unlike the private sector, where real economics incentivizes effectiveness and lower overhead, government at every level has grown unchecked,” the agenda reads.

It goes on to suggest new performance metrics and trims of “unnecessary or underperforming” positions and programs. Indiana should also review its regulations to cut outdated requirements and lighten the load for agencies, it says.

Braun also hopes to get agencies digital: automate eligibility verification procedures for veteran health care, streamline document processing at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and create a one-stop portal for farmer services.

He’s already gotten started on another bullet point in the list — last month, Braun unveiled plans for a reorganized cabinet focusing on eight policy areas.

He also hopes to present a balanced budget that “addresses the state’s deficit while reforming Medicaid spending,” per the release.

Economy

Braun’s agenda views Indiana’s future prosperity as dependent on educating and developing a skilled workforce.

He proposed implementing universal school choice, although Indiana is almost there. A recent hike in the income requirement means all but the state’s wealthiest families qualify for vouchers to private schools.

The release also includes increases in teacher base pay, new performance-based pay, a focus on better literacy and math skills, and a dedicated school safety office.

Braun also wants to push workforce development, with: a new workforce investment tax credit, a “restructured” Indiana Economic Development Corp, and more regional cooperation for creating jobs.

Health

Braun, who was active in the health care arena in the U.S. Senate, hopes to take aim at high prices and increase accessibility — while promoting industry innovation.

Indiana faces expanding Medicaid costs and lower-than-expected revenues, however. Braun’s team said there weren’t plans to cut services. Instead, the gov.-elect hopes to find efficiencies to save money.

Though states have little control over private employer-employee insurance deals, Braun’s team said he could still impact costs with more aggressive price transparency requirements, prior authorization reforms and pharmacy benefit manager regulations.

The agenda also highlights rural health, calling for new incentives to draw health care facilities to rural areas — including obstetrics access— and better telehealth coverage.

And it emphasizes continued coverage of pre-existing conditions, proposed a new primary care access revolving loan funding to support new facilities, and mental health treatment reforms intended to lift weight from the criminal justice system.

Other quality of life

Braun continued his focus on public safety in Tuesday’s agenda.

“Hoosier families and communities deserve to know that their safety and security are the top priority of the state government,” it reads. “In today’s interconnected world, national issues like illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine have a real impact on communities across the state and country. Because of the complexity of modern public safety, it is imperative that the State supports our law enforcement officers in the line of duty.”

Law enforcement offices could win higher salaries and better benefits packages, more training opportunities and non-discretionary minimum bail requirements for violent crimes. Braun also promised to protect qualified immunity.

He also hit at drug trafficking and unauthorized immigration, with proposals for stronger drug distribution penalties, more interdiction powers for state police, sanctuary city ban enforcement and more.

The agenda concludes with a push for lower energy costs.

“Over the last decade, Hoosiers’ electricity bills have increased dramatically, outpacing the national average,” it says. “Indiana needs strong leadership to navigate these challenges and improve energy accessibility. The Braun administration will ensure that the State has enough affordable and reliable electricity to meet the needs of residents and attract new economic development.”

Braun reemphasized commitment to an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, deregulation and still-development small modular nuclear reactor technology.

His team expects combine executive actions, agency-level reforms and legislation to accomplish his priorities, according to the release.