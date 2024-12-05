Indiana Supreme Court denies stay of execution for Joseph Corcoran

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday denied a stay of the execution of Joseph Corcoran.

Corcoran on Dec. 18 faces death by lethal injection after a jury found him guilty in the July 26, 1997 shooting deaths of four men in Fort Wayne. The men included his brother, James Corcoran, 30; his sister’s fiancé, Robert Turner, 32; and two friends of James, Timothy Bricker, 30, and Doug Stillwell.

Corcoran’s attorneys have argued he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and “cannot distinguish between reality and his delusions and hallucinations.”

State attorneys argued that Indiana’s Supreme Court “has never held that our constitution prohibits the execution of a person based on a mere allegation of ‘severe mental illness.’”

