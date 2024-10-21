Lucas Oil Stadium roof malfunction at Colts game remains a mystery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A malfunction Sunday in the retractable roof at Lucas Oil Stadium forced it to remain closed as the Colts took on the Miami Dolphins.

What happened remained a mystery on Monday.

Under an hour before game time, team owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “ROOF CLOSED “due to operational issues.” Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans. Window open.”

News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan captured the roof half open a little more than an hour before game time.

The Capital Improvement Board of Marion County maintains and repairs the roof. The Colts can only request that the roof be opened for games.

I-Team 8 reached out to the Capital Improvement Board of Marion County for answers about the roof. Did they identify the issue that caused the closure and what the fix for that issue will be? What’s the timeline for a repair? How expensive will it be? Where does the funding for the repairs come from?

How much money has been spent on maintenance and repairs for the roof?

The spokesman for the board hoped to have answers Monday afternoon, but News 8 did hear back.

The next home game for the Colts is in Week 10, which is 20 days from now.