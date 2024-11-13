Noblesville’s Reimagine Pleasant Street project’s first phase complete

First phase of Reimagine Pleasant Street opens to traffic

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville city government has announced the first phase of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project is complete.

The roundabout at the intersection of 10th Street and Pleasant Street has opened to traffic, the city said Tuesday.

Phase 1 included the new bridge over the White River, a roundabout at River Road and Pleasant Street, and two roundabouts along Eighth Street.

Noblesville says the next phase of the project is set to begin mid-January. Crews will widen existing Pleasant Street from 11th Street to 19th Street to four lanes.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.