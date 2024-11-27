35°
35° Indianapolis

Noblesville government systems compromised; security incident reported

Noblesville City Hall. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — There’s been a secuirty incident in the city government of Noblesville.

City officials said that it affected some of their systems. There’s no word on what systems were affected.

There are also no details about what caused the incident or where it happened.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city says that protecting the security and privacy of personal information is of the utmost importance to them.

