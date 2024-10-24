Search
Planned Parenthood files appeal in abortion law case

Planned Parenthood files appeal in abortion law case

by: Jett Zweigel
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Planned Parenthood on Wednesday filed an appeal after a ruling denied a request to expand exemptions to the state’s abortion ban.

Last month, a special judge in Monroe County ruled Planned Parenthood did not show that the state’s abortion law burdened the rights of any specific patient or class of patients to access abortion care. State law only allows for abortion in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or when the life of the mother is at risk.

