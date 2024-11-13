West Indianapolis celebrates completion of $10 million street project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Safer streets on Monday became a realization on the west side of Indianapolis as city leaders celebrated the completion of a revitalization project with a ribbon-cutting.

The $10 million project is part of the Complete Streets initiative to improve mobility within communities. The investment into the west side included road resurfacing, parking bump-outs, bike lanes, signal upgrades, 47 new ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and more from Eagle Creek to Harding Street.

Kristin Jones, a Democrat on the City-County Council, said “The West Morris Street revitalization plan re-imagined how infrastructure could connect our neighbors and elevate our quality of life by creating transportation options that truly serve everyone safely.”

Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it will invest more than $300 million into projects with Complete Streets principles over the next five years.

