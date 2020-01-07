Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Pretzels Inc. names COO

News

Pretzels Inc. names COO

by:
Posted:

BLUFFTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc. has named Ku Han as chief operating officer. Han will oversee manufacturing, quality and product management and will work with recently appointed chief technology officer Paul Schaum. 

Han has nearly 30 years of operational and manufacturing experience and most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Craftmark Bakery. Han also was Vice President of Operations for Lassonde Pappas, a private supplier of cranberry sauces and drinks. 

“Ku joins our team during an exciting time. His experience in food manufacturing will further strengthen our executive leadership team and aligns well with our business strategy, as we continue to expand our facilities and enhance our capabilities. Ku has the operational expertise and proven track record to lead Pretzels’ daily operations and exceed our customers’ needs,” said chief executive officer Greg Pearson.

The 1978-founded company also runs an additional facility in Plymouth.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Read the Full Article

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video /

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.