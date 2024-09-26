Rake’s Take: ‘Game of the Week’ features cross-county clash of surprises

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The voice of the High School Game of the Week is prepared for anything in a season full of surprises.

Last week’s matchup saw a result that would have seemed impossible most years: the traditional 6A titans from Carmel losing to the unbeaten 4A upstarts at Brebeuf.

This week’s version is a cross-county clash with a similar storyline: 10-time state champion Ben Davis is suffering through a stunning 1-4 start, while Lawrence North has not lost yet and has a chance to reach heights not seen at the school in decades.

“Ben Davis is trying to spring the upset,” ISC Sports Network’s Greg Rakestraw told WISH-TV’s Daybreak, then immediately acknowledged how absurd that may sound. “It is rare that we say that phrase, ‘Ben Davis is trying to spring the upset’!”

In our conversation, Greg also hinted at a something that could steal the ‘thunder’ from both squads.

Rake’s Take on Ben Davis:

“Last week Ben Davis took Warren Central to double overtime. They were the first team that had scored a point against Warren Central so far this year, but just couldn’t do enough to get the victory, falling by a score of 24-21… You’ve got Alijah Price who has been kind of battling through some injuries, but this is really his third year as varsity starter.”

Rake’s Take on Lawrence North:

“This is their best start in three decades… Their biggest win of the season was probably their first game of the season, beating rival Lawrence Central. Since that time, maybe the level of competition hasn’t been the greatest for LN, (but) that will change because they will go Ben Davis, Warren Central, and Center Grove over the next three weeks. LN is a good team. LN is clearly a Top 10 team.”

Rake’s Take on the Weather:

“There’s a third team in tomorrow night’s game, and that would be the remnants of a hurricane making its way through central Indiana. We play so many games on (artificial) turf, and that takes kind of the muddy field element out of it. But still you’re more prone to turnovers. You’re playing the wind conditions. These are two teams that are pretty well balanced running pass, but both have really good running backs… interesting to see how much these teams lean on their run games tomorrow night.”

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’