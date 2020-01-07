Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Regional Cities Initiative grant helps open Koch Center

News

Regional Cities Initiative grant helps open Koch Center

by:
Posted:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Signature School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to commemorate the opening of the Robert L. Koch II Center for the Arts and Sciences in Evansville. The building of the center was helped along by a $2.5 million Indiana Economic Development Corporation grant to the Southwest Indiana Regional Cities Initiative.

“This is a huge moment in Signature School history. The opening of the Koch Center has enabled us to advance our already outstanding program, offering more spots to students while keeping our sense of community. We feel extremely grateful to the Southwest Indiana Regional Cities Initiative and to the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana,” said Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock. 

The center, located at Sixth and Main in downtown Evansville, will be used as a hub for students and teachers to advance STEM initiatives, along with increasing college and career readiness and skill development. 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Read the Full Article

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video /

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.