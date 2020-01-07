Regional Cities Initiative grant helps open Koch Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Signature School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to commemorate the opening of the Robert L. Koch II Center for the Arts and Sciences in Evansville. The building of the center was helped along by a $2.5 million Indiana Economic Development Corporation grant to the Southwest Indiana Regional Cities Initiative.

“This is a huge moment in Signature School history. The opening of the Koch Center has enabled us to advance our already outstanding program, offering more spots to students while keeping our sense of community. We feel extremely grateful to the Southwest Indiana Regional Cities Initiative and to the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana,” said Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock.

The center, located at Sixth and Main in downtown Evansville, will be used as a hub for students and teachers to advance STEM initiatives, along with increasing college and career readiness and skill development.