Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/Reid Health opens newly relocated outpatient services

News

Reid Health opens newly relocated outpatient services

by:
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Outpatient psychiatric services for Reid Health opened Monday with a new location and new name. The renamed Outpatient Behavioral Health service moved to the sixth floor of the Reid Health main campus in Richmond.

“This new location gives us our own dedicated and easily accessible space with nearby parking and a newly remodeled facility,” said April Coffin, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health.

All services, including medication management, individual and family therapies, are now on one floor, which formerly housed a doctor’s office. Reid Health says the service outgrew its former space and the move was needed to meet growing demand. The new space will allow for expanded capacity, with a new provider to be added in February. 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

She credits her long life to being very independent.

Read the Full Article

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

by: Nick Perry, Associated PressNick Perry, Associated Press /

I

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a […]
Read the Full Article

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

by: Travis RobinsonTravis Robinson /

I

The Lathams hope, eventually, they can give the scholarship to multiple Johnson County football teams.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video /

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

News /

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

Top Video /

New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

Top Video /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.