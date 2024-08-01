Search
Remington Hill Live at Deluxe at Old National Centre

See Remington Hill Perform Live

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Remington Hill will be performing live at the Deluxe at Old National Centre.

Remington Hill joined us to share more about this exciting event! Take a look at the full interview above to hear this talented artist!

Event Details:

  • Date and Time: Friday, August 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. (ET)
  • Location: Deluxe at Old National Centre, 502 N New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Fans of both Remington Hill and CJ Rislove can look forward to a night of great music in a wonderful venue.

The Deluxe at Old National Centre is known for hosting memorable performances, and this event promises to be no different.

Don’t miss the chance to see these talented artists live on stage.

